NTT DATA to Bring More Jobs to Plano

Governor Greg Abbott announced that NTT DATA is putting its new North American headquarters in Plano.

A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $7.5 million has been offered to NTT DATA for the creation of more than 6,300 jobs.

"Texas continues to be a trailblazer in the technology industry," Gov. Abbott said. "NTT DATA is one of many industry leaders to invest in the Lone Star State, creating thousands of jobs for Texans. This cutting-edge company, combined with Texas' business-friendly environment and high-skilled workforce, will undoubtedly make for a long and productive partnership."

The Japan-based business and IT service provider says it has called Texas home for many years.

"The talent pool here is impressive and our new headquarters in the Legacy West development is a great location for our employees and clients," NTT DATA CEO John W. McCain said.







