NTT DATA to Bring More Jobs to Plano | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

NTT DATA to Bring More Jobs to Plano

By Lauren Petterson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NTT DATA to Bring More Jobs to Plano
    NBC 5 News
    File photo

    Governor Greg Abbott announced that NTT DATA is putting its new North American headquarters in Plano. 

    A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $7.5 million has been offered to NTT DATA for the creation of more than 6,300 jobs.

    "Texas continues to be a trailblazer in the technology industry," Gov. Abbott said. "NTT DATA is one of many industry leaders to invest in the Lone Star State, creating thousands of jobs for Texans. This cutting-edge company, combined with Texas' business-friendly environment and high-skilled workforce, will undoubtedly make for a long and productive partnership."

    The Japan-based business and IT service provider says it has called Texas home for many years.

    "The talent pool here is impressive and our new headquarters in the Legacy West development is a great location for our employees and clients," NTT DATA CEO John W. McCain said.



    Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices