Hot Cars Act Aims to End Accidental Deaths

Every summer, children are killed or severely injured because their parents accidentally leave them in the back seats of hot cars.

Lawmakers are making a new push to make lifesaving technology a requirement for all vehicles.

A bipartisan group of U.S. Representatives has introduced the Hot Cars Act of 2017, which requires all vehicles to be equipped with alarms reminding drivers to check their back seats.

GM Set to Put Life-Saving Technology in 20 Models

General Motors was the first manufacturer to put technology inside of a vehicle that specifically reminds the driver to check the back seat. They are now putting that technology in 20 more models.

"A simple alert could saves lives," said Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Illinois). "You get a warning when you leave the keys in the car. You should get a warning if you leave a child in the car."

General Motors, which operates a plant in Arlington, is the only automotive manufacturer that uses this "rear seat reminder" in its vehicles.

The censor was introduced with the Acadia before being expanded to other models.

Since 1990, more than 800 children have died in hot cars, according to kidsandcars.org. Twelve deaths have occurred in 2017 so far.