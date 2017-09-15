The NBC 5 Responds team is warning consumers about a text message that appears to be from Amazon.

The people behind this scheme are using a method called "smishing." It's a new scheme that targets your text messages.

Cyber criminals are coming after your credit card information, addresses and even your social security number.

A viewer sent NBC 5 Responds' Samantha Chatman a text message via Facebook.

It says, "Amazon values your continued business! Receive a $50 gift card or reward simply by completing our short survey," and then there's a link. You can reply "STOP" for removal.

Amazon confirms that this is a scam. The company said it will never send you a text about anything. So if you've received one of these messages, here are Samantha Chatman's Solutions:

• If you are an AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint or Bell subscriber, you can report the text to your carrier by copying the original message and forwarding it to the number 7726 (spam), free of charge

• Delete the text

• Don't call the number back

• Never send a message back or click the link, no matter how tempting it may be

We also wanted to know how widespread this might be, but we're still waiting on a statement from Amazon.

Americans lost $1.3 billion to cyber crime in 2016, according to the FBI.