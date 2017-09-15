Cyber Criminals Targeting Amazon Customers Via Text Message - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW
NBC 5 Responds

NBC 5 Responds

Responding to your consumer needs and connecting you to your money

Cyber Criminals Targeting Amazon Customers Via Text Message

By Samantha Chatman

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Cyber Criminals Targeting Amazon Customers Via Text Message
    Getty Images

    The NBC 5 Responds team is warning consumers about a text message that appears to be from Amazon.

    The people behind this scheme are using a method called "smishing." It's a new scheme that targets your text messages. 

    Cyber criminals are coming after your credit card information, addresses and even your social security number.

    A viewer sent NBC 5 Responds' Samantha Chatman a text message via Facebook.

    It says, "Amazon values your continued business! Receive a $50 gift card or reward simply by completing our short survey," and then there's a link. You can reply "STOP" for removal.

    Amazon confirms that this is a scam. The company said it will never send you a text about anything. So if you've received one of these messages, here are Samantha Chatman's Solutions:

    • If you are an AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint or Bell subscriber, you can report the text to your carrier by copying the original message and forwarding it to the number 7726 (spam), free of charge
    • Delete the text
    • Don't call the number back
    • Never send a message back or click the link, no matter how tempting it may be

    We also wanted to know how widespread this might be, but we're still waiting on a statement from Amazon.

    Americans lost $1.3 billion to cyber crime in 2016, according to the FBI. 

    Published 8 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Do you have a story idea? We want to hear from you! Fill out the complaint form on the NBC 5 Responds page or call 844-5RESPND, (844) 573-7763. More #NBC5Responds archive here.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices