Soon, YouTube TV will launch in major cities, offering 40 streaming cable channels, including Disney, ESPN, FOX News, even some regional sports networks for $35 per month.

Remember: there are channel trade-offs with these slimmer streaming services.

If you can’t live without a certain channel, make sure it’s offered before you sign up. For example, right now YouTube TV doesn’t offer Comedy Central, CNN, HBO, HGTV and a few other channels, though you can pay extra to get Showtime.

Sling TV starts at $20 per month, but its $40 “All Channels” package includes 50 channels. Add-ons for local broadcasts, sports, movies and premium channels range from five to $15 per month.

Direct TV Now has a promotional price of $35 per month for sixty channels, or $60 per month for more than 100 channels. Hulu is also expected to launch a streaming TV service called Hulu Live.

One thing to remember: All these streaming services require a smart TV or streaming media player, and a decent broadband connection.

If your Internet service isn’t fast enough, they might not be the best choice. And if you have a lot of TVs, you might have to limit how many people are watching at the same time since each service limits the number of simultaneous streams.