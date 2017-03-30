Consumer Reports: Streaming Live TV | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports

The latest news from Consumer Reports magazine

Consumer Reports: Streaming Live TV

By Consumer Reports

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    SHUTTERSTOCK

    Soon, YouTube TV will launch in major cities, offering 40 streaming cable channels, including Disney, ESPN, FOX News, even some regional sports networks for $35 per month.

    Remember: there are channel trade-offs with these slimmer streaming services.

    If you can’t live without a certain channel, make sure it’s offered before you sign up. For example, right now YouTube TV doesn’t offer Comedy Central, CNN, HBO, HGTV and a few other channels, though you can pay extra to get Showtime.

    Sling TV starts at $20 per month, but its $40 “All Channels” package includes 50 channels. Add-ons for local broadcasts, sports, movies and premium channels range from five to $15 per month.

    Direct TV Now has a promotional price of $35 per month for sixty channels, or $60 per month for more than 100 channels. Hulu is also expected to launch a streaming TV service called Hulu Live.

    One thing to remember: All these streaming services require a smart TV or streaming media player, and a decent broadband connection.

    If your Internet service isn’t fast enough, they might not be the best choice. And if you have a lot of TVs, you might have to limit how many people are watching at the same time since each service limits the number of simultaneous streams.

      Published 40 minutes ago

      Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

      • Download the App

        Available for IOS and Android
      Connect With Us
      AdChoices