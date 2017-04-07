Zeke Elliott to Host Football Camp in Fort Worth This Summer

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up on the field prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

If you want your child to learn how to play football like the Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott, here's your chance.

The running back is hosting a two-day Football ProCamp in Fort Worth this summer.

According to the camp's website, Elliott and their coaches will offer hands-on instruction "including lectures, fundamental football skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment. Campers will be placed in small groups by age to ensure that each child gets maximum instruction."

Each child who attends the camp will receive an autographed souvenir from Elliott; a team photo with Elliott and a limited-edition Ezekiel Elliott Football ProCamp t-shirt.

The camp will be held July 15 - July 16 at Timber Creek High School and is for children in grades one through eight.

The cost of the two-day camp is $249.

To register for the Ezekiel Elliott Football ProCamp or to learn more, click here.