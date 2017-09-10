Witten Passes Irvin as Cowboys' Yardage Leader

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball as he is pursued by B.J. Goodson #93 of the New York Giants in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas tight end Jason Witten has passed Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin for the franchise record in yards receiving.

Witten caught an 11-yard pass from Dak Prescott early in the second quarter to give him 11,906 yards for his career, two more than Irvin.

The 35-year-old Witten, already the franchise leader in receptions, tied a pair of Cowboys records in the opener Sunday night. It was Witten's 224th game, matching Ed "Too Tall" Jones' mark from 1989. Witten joined Jones, Bill Bates and the late Mark Tuinei as the only Cowboys to play 15 seasons. Bates and Tuinei both played from 1983 to 1997.

Witten and Tony Gonzalez are the only tight ends with at least 1,000 catches and 10,000 yards receiving in the NFL.