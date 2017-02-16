The country's best high school girls' soccer team plays in North Texas.
The Coppell High School Cowgirls soccer team — ranked No. 1 by multiple publications — hasn't lost in 13 games this season.
In fact, they haven't even given up a goal, thanks to future Clemson Tiger Maddie Weber and freshman Lauren Kellett.
After Tuesday's 5-0 win over Richardson High School, the defending Class 6A state champions are outscoring their opponents 45-0 on the season.
Sophomore Micayla Weathers leads the team with 8 goals on the season, according to The Dallas Morning News, followed by senior Tori Teffeteller and sophomore Rebecca Watley with 5 goals each.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 36 minutes ago