Undefeated Coppell Cowgirls Soccer Team Ranked No. 1 in Nation
Undefeated Coppell Cowgirls Soccer Team Ranked No. 1 in Nation

By Todd L. Davis

    Noah Bullard, NBC 5 News
    The undefeated Coppell High School Cowgirls soccer team -- ranked No. 1 in the country -- practices Tuesday morning.

    The country's best high school girls' soccer team plays in North Texas.

    The Coppell High School Cowgirls soccer team — ranked No. 1 by multiple publications — hasn't lost in 13 games this season.

    In fact, they haven't even given up a goal, thanks to future Clemson Tiger Maddie Weber and freshman Lauren Kellett.

    After Tuesday's 5-0 win over Richardson High School, the defending Class 6A state champions are outscoring their opponents 45-0 on the season.

    Sophomore Micayla Weathers leads the team with 8 goals on the season, according to The Dallas Morning News, followed by senior Tori Teffeteller and sophomore Rebecca Watley with 5 goals each.

    NBC 5's Pat Doney contributed to this story.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 36 minutes ago
