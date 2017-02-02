Toyota Stadium Renovations Underway in Frisco

Toyota Stadium in Frisco is undergoing $40 million in renovations for the 2017 season.

Toyota Stadium in Frisco is getting a huge makeover set to debut for FC Dallas' home opener in March.

The $40 million renovation includes new club seating and concessions, along with a brand new facility for the National Soccer Hall of Fame Museum.

The hall of fame museum was formerly located in upstate New York but closed in 2010. Since then, thousands of soccer artifacts have been sitting in storage.

"We're not gonna get all of them, because there are 80,000, but we are going to pick 300 to 400 and rotate them," said FC Dallas owner Dan Hunt.

The hall of fame museum will open in 2018.

The renovation costs are being funded by FC Dallas, the city of Frisco, Frisco ISD and the Frisco Economic Development Corporation.