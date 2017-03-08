Tony Romo Opens Up About Family, Faith and Football

Dallas Cowboy Tony Romo is very private when it comes to his personal life, however, Romo and his wife, Candice, graciously granted NBC 5's Meredith Land with unprecedented access to their lives. (Published Wednesday, May 25, 2016)

In May of 2016, NBC 5's Meredith Land had a rare, exclusive interview with Tony and Candice Romo inside their North Texas home.

Millions of fans know him as the quarterback for America's Team. They know about his wins, his losses and his injuries.

But Dallas Cowboy Tony Romo is very private when it comes to his personal life, his marriage, his children, his family and his faith.

However, Romo and his wife, Candice, graciously granted NBC 5's Meredith Land with unprecedented access to their lives, in their home with their children.

It is a very personal side of the QB few people have ever seen. Until now.

Meredith sat down with the Romos for a rare, exclusive interview, where no topic was off limits.

And the first topic Tony wanted to talk about were his adorable two little boys.

"If there is one thing that having kids has taught me it's that you can raise them in the exact same environment and they can be two different kids," said Tony Romo. "They love different things. They have different personalities. They're sweet boys. One just loves Lego's."

"Hawkins, our 4-year-old loves Lego's, Candice Romo said.

"He wakes up and says, 'did you get me new Lego's yet?'" said Tony.

"Our youngest, Rivers, our 2-year-old, out of the womb wanted a ball, wants to play football and basketball. He's like a miniature Tony," Candice said.

Meredith then asked Tony if he wanted his boys to follow in his footsteps and play football.

"We all want our kids to like what you like. For me, it's sports, but you really just hope they're really good kids," Tony said.

"Do you see more kids in your future? Tony needs a girl," Meredith said.

"Tony has days where he says he wants five kids and I'm like, 'well you can have them.' Yeah, we will have one more at least," Candice said.

"Yeah, I'd love a girl," Tony said.

Tony married Candice Crawford five years ago, in a beautiful ceremony in Dallas.

"Part of what attracted me to Candice is that she is similar to me and inherently, we are home bodies who like family," Tony said. When we go on vacation, we take her parents and we take mine and that's fun. It's enjoyable. No one loves her family, her husband, her kids more and at the same time no one works harder."

The two share a strong faith, which the Romos say brings perspective and peace, especially after tough losses.

"I am lucky to love something bigger than myself, the Lord," said Tony. "I think that's an easy way for me to get through the rough patches that go on in life."

"Without faith and the hope of something after this life, it would be a lot harder to get through the season," Candice said.

Meredith then asked Candice to tell us the one thing we may not know about her husband.

"He's very loyal. His best friends were his best friend from elementary school and his best friend from college," said Candice. "They all live here in Dallas and they came down here with Tony. They spend Easter with us and Christmas."

"It's mostly because they haven't gotten married," Tony added with a smile.

So, what's his relationship really like with his boss, owner Jerry Jones?

"He's always been there and he's honest "He's so supportive. It would be like a dad who has always supported you and rooted for you," Tony said. "He has to make tough decisions. I am in an easy spot, I am a player. I just have to go play and he has to build an organization."

Meredith also asked Tony what he thinks about his new teammate, Zeke Elliott.

"His job now is going to be to out and prove that he is who he is and he knows that," Tony said. I think it's really not anything else other than coming to work everyday and committing to it. If he loves the game of football, he'll get everything out of himself that he can and that's all we can really ask of someone who's taking on that position. And so far, he's done a very good job at that."

After having some time off, Tony says he is ready for the upcoming football season.

"Obviously, I have goals that are still left and I have to go achieve and I am taking the steps to go do that," said Tony. "These last few months have been very exciting and I like the way that's progressing, so I think that's exciting for me on an individual football level."

Tony also talked about his health.

"It feels like it's been the best two month stretch that I have had in a long long time. I think if things continue, it's going to be a really good thing for our football team and I am really excited about that."

Tony acknowledges that being the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys comes with a great responsibility, but also an incredible opportunity.

Did you ever dream that you would be where you are today?," asked Meredith.

"Yeah, I did," Tony says as he laughs. "I'm kidding. You don't think that far. You just want to play football and play in the NFL. I just kind of engross myself in where I'm at and try to figure out how to be good enough to help this football team now. Weirdly, along the way, you just better and better and then you show up one day and you're doing OK."

