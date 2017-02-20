Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo talks with the team's owner and general manager Jerry Jones. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will do what he can to help the team trade him, according to a report.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported that sources told him Romo is open to "massaging his contract" to help facilitate a trade to a contending team.

Romo likely knows his $24 million salary for the 2017 season would make him an unappealing option in light of his age — he'll turn 37 years old in April — and recent injury history.

The Cowboys would also rather trade Romo than take a more than $10 million cap hit on the 2017 season by releasing him.

The Cowboys and Romo have not yet had formal discussions about the erstwhile starting quarterback's future. La Canfora's sources said they would likely meet before team officials head to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins Feb. 28.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported that Cowboys sources told him the team "will do right" by Romo and "try not to send him into a bad situation."

The Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals have been the most often rumored destinations for Romo. La Canfora added the Kansas City Chiefs to that list.