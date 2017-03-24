Tony Romo Likes Tweet About Heading to Houston

NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs recently tweeted video of former pro football player and coach turned analyst Herm Edwards saying he thinks Tony Romo is headed to Houston.
Now Newy tweeting isn't news, but what is interesting is who liked that tweet.
Among the five likes, is the official Twitter account of Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo.
That's right No. 9 liked the tweet. Of course, that doesn't amount to Romo confirming anything.
However we find it interesting since Romo has been quiet on Twitter since his last post on March 9 thanking everyone for their support.
The Dallas Cowboys have been mum about Romo's future as well.
So Romo Watch continues and so does our watch of possible "Twitter tells."
Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago