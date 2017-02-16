Tony Romo Expects to Be Released, Not Traded: Report

Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys waves to the fans after a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Jan. 1, 2017. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Tony Romo expects to be released, not traded, by the Dallas Cowboys, according to a report.

ESPN's Ed Werder tweeted Thursday that sources told him the 36-year-old Romo also thinks he can start for two to three more years in the NFL.

Releasing Romo would cost the Cowboys more than $10 million against the 2017 salary cap.

Werder added that the team will try to trade their former starting quarterback, but will likely have a hard time finding a taker for Romo's $24 million 2017 salary.