Tony Romo Expects to Be Released, Not Traded: Report

By Todd L. Davis

    Getty Images
    Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys waves to the fans after a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Jan. 1, 2017. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

    Tony Romo expects to be released, not traded, by the Dallas Cowboys, according to a report.

    ESPN's Ed Werder tweeted Thursday that sources told him the 36-year-old Romo also thinks he can start for two to three more years in the NFL.

    Releasing Romo would cost the Cowboys more than $10 million against the 2017 salary cap.

    Werder added that the team will try to trade their former starting quarterback, but will likely have a hard time finding a taker for Romo's $24 million 2017 salary.

