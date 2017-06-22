There's No Place Like Home For Dak Prescott | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
There's No Place Like Home For Dak Prescott

By Lewis Jackson

    Dak talks about what it's like to be back home and coaching football.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went back to where it all started.  

    He spent the day in his hometown of Haughton, Louisiana for his youth football camp.  

    He's held camps there before but not as the quarterback for America's team.  Prescott took time to teach kids about the game and also tossed around the ball to the youngsters and even addressed the crowd to a packed gymnasium. 

    Prescott was once in their shoes and remembers what it was like to dream big and that's the message he is passing on to the kids.

