Timeline: The Rapid Fall of Aaron Hernandez | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Timeline: The Rapid Fall of Aaron Hernandez

By Mike Pescaro

It has been four years since Aaron Hernandez played in the NFL. The Connecticut native burst onto the scene after the Patriots drafted him, but his dark past quickly bubbled to the surface.

Hernandez was found guilty of murdering semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd and sentenced to life in prison. Now, he returns to court to answer to two more murder charges.

The former tight end is accused of gunning down Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu in 2012.

From his humble beginnings in Bristol to his life imprisonment, take a comprehensive look at the fall of a man even more troubled than he is talented.

Published 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices