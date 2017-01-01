The Focus Should Be On Playoffs, Not A Romo TD Pass

I get the media and fans who want to focus game stories on Tony Romo throwing a touchdown pass in his only series against the Eagles in the regular season finale.

Let’s move on to what is important: health and the opportunity to make a deep playoff run.

The Cowboys didn't lose a single playmaker they need for the divisional round playoff game in their 27-13 loss in Philadelphia. THAT is the top talking point to me.

OK, Romo looked very sharp and that scoring drive will impress the Jets, Bears, 49ers, Bills and anybody else who may want to call Dallas and see about making a trade for Romo, but that business will be dealt with in the coming months after the playoffs.

Dallas will face either Green Bay, Detroit or the Giants in the divisional playoff round January 14/15. All three clubs have faced the Cowboys this season, and only New York was able to get a victory over the Silver and Blue. In fact, the Giants won both games despite Dallas winning the NFC East.

With a bye week coming up, the Cowboys can use the extra time off to rest players who have been dealing with injuries: Tyron Smith, Tyron Crawford, Tank Lawrence, Mo Claiborne and a few others.

The Cowboys have not advanced past the divisional round of the NFC playoffs since January 7th, 1996. Bill Clinton was in the midst of his first term as President. It was so long ago the #1 Billboard song in the country was “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men. It was so long ago, O.J. Simpson had been acquitted of double murder three months earlier. The top four films during the January 5-7, 1996, weekend box office: 12 Monkeys, Grumpier Old Men, Jumanji and Toy Story. That would be the original Toy Story.

This is an important playoff game for the franchise. A win and the Cowboys will host the NFC Championship game. A loss and a great 13-3 season will have the same thud ending the 2007 Cowboys endured when they were the NFC’s top seed and lost at Texas Stadium in the divisional round to the New York Giants. The club had 13 Pro Bowlers on the roster.

Dallas simply can’t waste this shot as the top seed in the playoffs.

They have a chance to play two playoff games and Super Bowl LI in the State of Texas. There’s no time to spend on how well Tony Romo played well or how awful Mark Sanchez looked in a meaningless loss to the Eagles.