Texas on the Minds, Helmets of College Football Teams

In photos posted on social media, helmets of Sam Houston State, SMU, Maryland, UCLA, Texas, Florida, TCU, Texas A&M and SFA have stickers for Texas Harvey relief.

As college football teams take the field for the first week of games, many are starting the game with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts on their minds and helmets. Numerous teams have tweeted changes to their helmets to include a sticker for Texas.

Texas A&M is on the road in Los Angeles facing UCLA on Sunday. Both teams will be wearing a sticker of the State of Texas, a hurricane symbol and a heart over Houston.

The University of Texas played Maryland Saturday in Austin and both teams wore a sticker with the State of Texas and a heart over Houston.

In Arlington, the University of Florida Gators are set to play the University of Michigan at AT&T Stadium. The Gators tweeted a photo showing a sticker added to their helmet with the Texas flag in the shape of a water drop.

