Texas on the Minds, Helmets of College Football Teams

As college football teams take the field for the first week of games, many are starting the game with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts on their minds and helmets. Numerous teams have tweeted changes to their helmets to include a sticker for Texas.
Texas A&M is on the road in Los Angeles facing UCLA on Sunday. Both teams will be wearing a sticker of the State of Texas, a hurricane symbol and a heart over Houston.
The University of Texas played Maryland Saturday in Austin and both teams wore a sticker with the State of Texas and a heart over Houston.
In Arlington, the University of Florida Gators are set to play the University of Michigan at AT&T Stadium. The Gators tweeted a photo showing a sticker added to their helmet with the Texas flag in the shape of a water drop.
Aerials of Harvey's Flooding From Houston to Galveston
Houston's NBC affiliate KPRC flew one of its helicopters from Houston to Galveston to survey the damage from Tropical Storm Harvey.
(Published Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017)
NBC 5 and Kroger are teaming up to get help with the relief effort for the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. Visit your neighborhood Kroger and make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross at Kroger's check-out registers. All of the money will go to the Red Cross Disaster Relief. The American Red Cross is working around the clock to help those in need by providing food, shelter and emotional support for the people whose lives have been disrupted. Visit RedCross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information on the relief efforts.
Other ways to help the victims of Hurricane/TS Harvey:
HELP PETS SPCA of Texas is expecting 300 cats and dogs to come to North Texas. The agendy is asking for donations of cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets, treats, toys and newspaper. Donations can be dropped off at the following two locations: SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas and the SPCA of Texas at 8411 Stacy Road in McKinney. Monetary donations can be made online at SPCA.org/gift