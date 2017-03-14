Texas Rangers Toast Super Fan on 106th Birthday

What do you get a 106 year old for her birthday? How about some love from “her team.”

On Tuesday Texas Rangers’ mascot Captain hand-delivered a cake and gifts from the team to Elizabeth Sullivan of Fort Worth.

Sullivan was born in 1911 when William Howard Taft was president and the world was on the brink of World War I.

In all of those years, Sullivan said she’s seen a lot, but always held education high; still talking about her years as a high school math teacher and proudly displaying her and her mother’s college degrees.

These days though, Sullivan’s known for her love of the Rangers.

Last year, NBC 5 was at Globe Life Park to see her throw out the first pitch before a game and become the oldest person to ever toss a pitch at a Major League Baseball game.

"Can hardly wait for them to start again,” said Sullivan who’s eager for the 2017 season to begin. "They send men out here in a car to take me if I want to go to any of their games."

Sullivan’s other claim to fame these days: her love of Dr Pepper. She said she still drinks three Dr Peppers every day and even gets the drink delivered to her home for free these days.

"Two of my doctors told me it would kill me if I drank three Dr Peppers a day, they had so much sugar, but they died and I didn't, so,” she said prompting laughs from the room full of her friends from Meals on Wheels.