Baseball fans applaud at the end of the national anthem before the Cleveland Indians played the Texas Rangers on Opening Day at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 3, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros will be in Arlington to take on the Texas Rangers in the 2018 season opener.

The game is set for March 29th, which is the earliest opening day in club history.

The Rangers will host the Astros for a four game series before hitting the road for the west coast.

The Rangers will be at home on Independence Day against Houston and on Labor Day against Los Angels Angels.

The entire schedule is listed below. Games times will be announced at a later date.