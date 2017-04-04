Texas Rangers Officials Explain Markings on Outfield Grass

Unusual markings appear on the outfield grass at Globe Life Park during their Opening Day game against the Cleveland Indians Monday.

Texas Rangers officials explained unusual markings on the outfield grass seen during their Opening Day game at Globe Life Park against the Cleveland Indians Monday evening.

Team spokesman John Blake said crews painted the outfield grass for a special event hosted at the stadium in the fall. Officials were then required to replace the sod in the spring.

"The difference in color is a result of the maturity of the seed in the new grass being behind that of the existing," he said. "The difference is strictly aesthetic and has no impact to playability."

Blake added that the new sod should match the existing grass in color soon.