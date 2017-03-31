Texas Rangers: Fun Facts

The Texas Rangers will open their 46th season in Arlington Monday -- here are some of the fun facts and milestones made by the team in their four-plus decades of major league play.
- The Texas Rangers were originally the Washington Senators (1961-1971). They played their first season as the Texas Rangers in 1972.
- The Rangers' first manager was Hall of Famer Ted Williams.
- The Rangers originally played at Turnpike Stadium in Arlington.
- Hall-of-Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan recorded his 5,000th strikeout, 300th win and sixth and seventh no-hitters with the Rangers.
- An investment group headed by President George W. Bush purchased the Rangers in 1989. Bush left the team when he was elected Governor of Texas in 1994.
- Since 1994 the Rangers have played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, though it was originally called The Ballpark in Arlington.
- The Rangers hosted the All-Star Game at The Ballpark in Arlington in 1995.
- Three numbers have been retired by the Texas Rangers: 34 - Pitcher Nolan Ryan, retired Sept. 15, 1996; 42 - Jackie Robinson, retired for all of MLB April 15, 1997; 26 - Manager Johnny Oats, retired Aug. 6, 2005
Season
Batting average - .359, Josh Hamilton (2010)
Doubles - 52, Michael Young (2006)
Triples - 14, Ruben Sierra (1989)
Home Runs - 57, Alex Rodriguez (2002)
RBI - 157, Juan Gonzalez (1998)
Stolen Bases - 52, Bump Wills (1978)
Wins - 25, Ferguson Jenkins (1974)
ERA (min. 100 IP) - 1.57, Jim Kerm (1979)
Strikeouts - 301, Nolan Ryan (1989)
Saves - Francisco Cordero (2004)
Career
Batting average - .319, Al Oliver
Doubles - 415, Michael Young
Triples - 55, Michael Young
Home Runs - 372, Juan Gonzalez
RBI - 1,180, Juan Gonzalez
Stolen Bases - 241, Elvis Andrus
Wins - 139, Charlie Hough
ERA (min. 500 IP) - 3.26, Gaylord Perry
Strikeouts - 1,452, Charlie Hough
Saves - 150, John Wetteland
Perfect Game: Kenny Rogers against California Angels July 28, 1994
No-Hitters
- Jim Bibby at OAK, July 30, 1973
- Bert Blyleven at CAL, Sept. 22, 1977
- Nolan Ryan at OAK, June 11, 1990
- Nolan Ryan v. TOR, May 1, 1991
Hitting for the Cycle
- Adrian Beltre - Astros - 8/4/15
- Shin-Soo Choo - Rockies - 7/21/15
- Alex Rios - Astros - 9/23/13
- Adrian Beltre - Twins - 8/24/12
- Bengie Molina - Boston - 7/16/10
- Ian Kinsler - Baltimore - 4/15/09
- Gary Matthews Jr. - Detroit - 9/13/06
- Gary Matthews Jr. (natural order) - Detroit - 9/13/06
- Mark Teixeira - Cleveland - 8/17/04
- Oddibe McDowell - Cleveland - 7/23/85
Triple Plays
- Ian Kinsler, Elvis Andrus - Detroit - 5/20/09
- Kenny Rogers, Alex Rodriguez, Ivan Rodriguez,
- Hank Blalock, Kenny Rogers, Michael Young* - Seattle - 4/14/02
- Alex Rodriguez, Randy Velarde - at Boston - 8/6/01
- Mark McLemore, Royce Clayton, Lee Stevens - at New York - 6/17/99
- Toby Harrah, Bump Willis, Mike Hargrove - Oakland - 8/8/77
- *According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the 1-6-2-5-1-4 triple play was the most touches on a triple play since Aug. 29, 1969.
Most Valuable Player
- Josh Hamilton - 2010
- Alex Rodriguez - 2003
- Ivan Rodriguez - 1999
- Juan Gonzalez - 1998
- Juan Gonzalez - 1996
- Jeff Burroughs - 1974
Manager of the Year
- Jeff Banister - 2015
- Buck Showalter - 2004
- Johnny Oates - 1996
Rookie of the Year
- Neftali Feliz - 2010
- Mike Hargrove - 1974
Silver Sluggers
- Adrian Beltre - 2014
- Josh Hamilton - 2012
- Adrian Beltre - 2011
- Vladimir Guerrero - 2010
- Josh Hamilton - 2010
- Josh Hamilton - 2008
- Alfonso Soriano - 2005
- Mark Teixeira - 2005
- Alfonso Soriano - 2004
- Mark Teixeira - 2004
- Alex Rodriguez - 2003
- Alex Rodriguez - 2002
- Alex Rodriguez - 2001
- Rafael Palmeiro - 1999
- Ivan Rodriguez - 1999
- Juan Gonzalez - 1998
- Ivan Rodriguez - 1998
- Juan Gonzalez - 1997
- Ivan Rodriguez - 1997
- Juan Gonzalez - 1996
- Ivan Rodriguez - 1996
- Ivan Rodriguez - 1995
- Ivan Rodriguez - 1994
- Juan Gonzalez - 1993
- Juan Gonzalez - 1992
- Julio Franco - 1991
- Julio Franco - 1990
- Harold Baines - 1989
- Julio Franco - 1989
- Ruben Sierra - 1989
- Buddy Bell - 1984
- Al Oliver - - 1981
- Al Oliver - - 1980
Gold Gloves
- Adrian Beltre - 2016
- Mitch Moreland - 2016
- Adrian Beltre - 2012
- Adrian Beltre - 2011
- Michael Young - 2008
- Mark Teixeira - 2006
- Kenny Rogers - 2005
- Mark Teixeira - 2005
- Kenny Rogers - 2004
- Alex Rodriguez - 2003
- Alex Rodriguez - 2002
- Kenny Rogers - 2002
- Ivan Rodriguez - 2001
- Ivan Rodriguez - 2000
- Kenny Rogers - 2000
- Rafael Palmeiro - 1999
- Ivan Rodriguez - 1999
- Ivan Rodriguez - 1998
- Ivan Rodriguez - 1997
- Ivan Rodriguez - 1996
- Ivan Rodriguez - 1995
- Ivan Rodriguez - 1994
- Ivan Rodriguez - 1993
- Ivan Rodriguez - 1992
- Gary Pettis - 1990
- Buddy Bell - 1984
- Buddy Bell - 1983
- Buddy Bell - 1982
- Buddy Bell - 1981
- Jim Sundberg - 1981
- Buddy Bell - 1980
- Jim Sundberg - 1980
- Buddy Bell - 1979
- Jim Sundberg - 1979
- Jim Sundberg - 1978
- Juan Beniquez - 1977
- Jim Sundberg - 1977
- Jim Sundberg - 1976