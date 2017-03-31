Texas Rangers: Fun Facts | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Red Fever
Complete coverage of the Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers: Fun Facts

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 5 Sports

    The Texas Rangers will open their 46th season in Arlington Monday -- here are some of the fun facts and milestones made by the team in their four-plus decades of major league play.

    • The Texas Rangers were originally the Washington Senators (1961-1971). They played their first season as the Texas Rangers in 1972.
    • The Rangers' first manager was Hall of Famer Ted Williams.
    • The Rangers originally played at Turnpike Stadium in Arlington.
    • Hall-of-Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan recorded his 5,000th strikeout, 300th win and sixth and seventh no-hitters with the Rangers.
    • An investment group headed by President George W. Bush purchased the Rangers in 1989. Bush left the team when he was elected Governor of Texas in 1994.
    • Since 1994 the Rangers have played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, though it was originally called The Ballpark in Arlington.
    • The Rangers hosted the All-Star Game at The Ballpark in Arlington in 1995.
    • Three numbers have been retired by the Texas Rangers: 34 - Pitcher Nolan Ryan, retired Sept. 15, 1996; 42 - Jackie Robinson, retired for all of MLB April 15, 1997; 26 - Manager Johnny Oats, retired Aug. 6, 2005
    Team Records

    Season
    Batting average - .359, Josh Hamilton (2010)
    Doubles - 52, Michael Young (2006)
    Triples - 14, Ruben Sierra (1989)
    Home Runs - 57, Alex Rodriguez (2002)
    RBI - 157, Juan Gonzalez (1998)
    Stolen Bases - 52, Bump Wills (1978)
    Wins - 25, Ferguson Jenkins (1974)
    ERA (min. 100 IP) - 1.57, Jim Kerm (1979)
    Strikeouts - 301, Nolan Ryan (1989)
    Saves - Francisco Cordero (2004)

    Career
    Batting average - .319, Al Oliver
    Doubles - 415, Michael Young
    Triples - 55, Michael Young
    Home Runs - 372, Juan Gonzalez
    RBI - 1,180, Juan Gonzalez
    Stolen Bases - 241, Elvis Andrus
    Wins - 139, Charlie Hough
    ERA (min. 500 IP) - 3.26, Gaylord Perry
    Strikeouts - 1,452, Charlie Hough
    Saves - 150, John Wetteland

    Feats

    Perfect Game: Kenny Rogers against California Angels July 28, 1994

    No-Hitters

    • Jim Bibby at OAK, July 30, 1973
    • Bert Blyleven at CAL, Sept. 22, 1977
    • Nolan Ryan at OAK, June 11, 1990
    • Nolan Ryan v. TOR, May 1, 1991

    Hitting for the Cycle

    • Adrian Beltre - Astros - 8/4/15
    • Shin-Soo Choo - Rockies - 7/21/15
    • Alex Rios - Astros - 9/23/13
    • Adrian Beltre - Twins - 8/24/12
    • Bengie Molina - Boston - 7/16/10
    • Ian Kinsler - Baltimore - 4/15/09
    • Gary Matthews Jr. - Detroit - 9/13/06
    • Gary Matthews Jr. (natural order) - Detroit - 9/13/06
    • Mark Teixeira - Cleveland - 8/17/04
    • Oddibe McDowell - Cleveland - 7/23/85

    Triple Plays

    • Ian Kinsler, Elvis Andrus - Detroit - 5/20/09
    • Kenny Rogers, Alex Rodriguez, Ivan Rodriguez,
    • Hank Blalock, Kenny Rogers, Michael Young* - Seattle - 4/14/02
    • Alex Rodriguez, Randy Velarde - at Boston - 8/6/01
    • Mark McLemore, Royce Clayton, Lee Stevens - at New York - 6/17/99
    • Toby Harrah, Bump Willis, Mike Hargrove - Oakland - 8/8/77
    • *According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the 1-6-2-5-1-4 triple play was the most touches on a triple play since Aug. 29, 1969.

    Most Valuable Player

    • Josh Hamilton - 2010
    • Alex Rodriguez - 2003
    • Ivan Rodriguez - 1999
    • Juan Gonzalez - 1998
    • Juan Gonzalez - 1996
    • Jeff Burroughs - 1974

    Manager of the Year

    • Jeff Banister - 2015
    • Buck Showalter - 2004
    • Johnny Oates - 1996

    Rookie of the Year

    • Neftali Feliz - 2010
    • Mike Hargrove - 1974

    Silver Sluggers

    • Adrian Beltre - 2014
    • Josh Hamilton - 2012
    • Adrian Beltre - 2011
    • Vladimir Guerrero - 2010
    • Josh Hamilton - 2010
    • Josh Hamilton - 2008
    • Alfonso Soriano - 2005
    • Mark Teixeira - 2005
    • Alfonso Soriano - 2004
    • Mark Teixeira - 2004
    • Alex Rodriguez - 2003
    • Alex Rodriguez - 2002
    • Alex Rodriguez - 2001
    • Rafael Palmeiro - 1999
    • Ivan Rodriguez - 1999
    • Juan Gonzalez - 1998
    • Ivan Rodriguez - 1998
    • Juan Gonzalez - 1997
    • Ivan Rodriguez - 1997
    • Juan Gonzalez - 1996
    • Ivan Rodriguez - 1996
    • Ivan Rodriguez - 1995
    • Ivan Rodriguez - 1994
    • Juan Gonzalez - 1993
    • Juan Gonzalez - 1992
    • Julio Franco - 1991
    • Julio Franco - 1990
    • Harold Baines - 1989
    • Julio Franco - 1989
    • Ruben Sierra - 1989
    • Buddy Bell - 1984
    • Al Oliver - - 1981
    • Al Oliver - - 1980

    Gold Gloves

    • Adrian Beltre - 2016
    • Mitch Moreland - 2016
    • Adrian Beltre - 2012
    • Adrian Beltre - 2011
    • Michael Young - 2008
    • Mark Teixeira - 2006
    • Kenny Rogers - 2005
    • Mark Teixeira - 2005
    • Kenny Rogers - 2004
    • Alex Rodriguez - 2003
    • Alex Rodriguez - 2002
    • Kenny Rogers - 2002
    • Ivan Rodriguez - 2001
    • Ivan Rodriguez - 2000
    • Kenny Rogers - 2000
    • Rafael Palmeiro - 1999
    • Ivan Rodriguez - 1999
    • Ivan Rodriguez - 1998
    • Ivan Rodriguez - 1997
    • Ivan Rodriguez - 1996
    • Ivan Rodriguez - 1995
    • Ivan Rodriguez - 1994
    • Ivan Rodriguez - 1993
    • Ivan Rodriguez - 1992
    • Gary Pettis - 1990
    • Buddy Bell - 1984
    • Buddy Bell - 1983
    • Buddy Bell - 1982
    • Buddy Bell - 1981
    • Jim Sundberg - 1981
    • Buddy Bell - 1980
    • Jim Sundberg - 1980
    • Buddy Bell - 1979
    • Jim Sundberg - 1979
    • Jim Sundberg - 1978
    • Juan Beniquez - 1977
    • Jim Sundberg - 1977
    • Jim Sundberg - 1976

    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices