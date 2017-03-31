Texas Rangers: Fun Facts

The Texas Rangers will open their 46th season in Arlington Monday -- here are some of the fun facts and milestones made by the team in their four-plus decades of major league play.

The Texas Rangers were originally the Washington Senators (1961-1971). They played their first season as the Texas Rangers in 1972.

The Rangers' first manager was Hall of Famer Ted Williams.

The Rangers originally played at Turnpike Stadium in Arlington.

Hall-of-Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan recorded his 5,000th strikeout, 300th win and sixth and seventh no-hitters with the Rangers.

An investment group headed by President George W. Bush purchased the Rangers in 1989. Bush left the team when he was elected Governor of Texas in 1994.

Since 1994 the Rangers have played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, though it was originally called The Ballpark in Arlington.

The Rangers hosted the All-Star Game at The Ballpark in Arlington in 1995.

Three numbers have been retired by the Texas Rangers: 34 - Pitcher Nolan Ryan, retired Sept. 15, 1996; 42 - Jackie Robinson, retired for all of MLB April 15, 1997; 26 - Manager Johnny Oats, retired Aug. 6, 2005

Team Records

Season

Batting average - .359, Josh Hamilton (2010)

Doubles - 52, Michael Young (2006)

Triples - 14, Ruben Sierra (1989)

Home Runs - 57, Alex Rodriguez (2002)

RBI - 157, Juan Gonzalez (1998)

Stolen Bases - 52, Bump Wills (1978)

Wins - 25, Ferguson Jenkins (1974)

ERA (min. 100 IP) - 1.57, Jim Kerm (1979)

Strikeouts - 301, Nolan Ryan (1989)

Saves - Francisco Cordero (2004)

Career

Batting average - .319, Al Oliver

Doubles - 415, Michael Young

Triples - 55, Michael Young

Home Runs - 372, Juan Gonzalez

RBI - 1,180, Juan Gonzalez

Stolen Bases - 241, Elvis Andrus

Wins - 139, Charlie Hough

ERA (min. 500 IP) - 3.26, Gaylord Perry

Strikeouts - 1,452, Charlie Hough

Saves - 150, John Wetteland

Feats

Perfect Game: Kenny Rogers against California Angels July 28, 1994

No-Hitters

Jim Bibby at OAK, July 30, 1973

Bert Blyleven at CAL, Sept. 22, 1977

Nolan Ryan at OAK, June 11, 1990

Nolan Ryan v. TOR, May 1, 1991

Hitting for the Cycle

Adrian Beltre - Astros - 8/4/15

Shin-Soo Choo - Rockies - 7/21/15

Alex Rios - Astros - 9/23/13

Adrian Beltre - Twins - 8/24/12

Bengie Molina - Boston - 7/16/10

Ian Kinsler - Baltimore - 4/15/09

Gary Matthews Jr. - Detroit - 9/13/06

Gary Matthews Jr. (natural order) - Detroit - 9/13/06

Mark Teixeira - Cleveland - 8/17/04

Oddibe McDowell - Cleveland - 7/23/85

Triple Plays

Ian Kinsler, Elvis Andrus - Detroit - 5/20/09

Kenny Rogers, Alex Rodriguez, Ivan Rodriguez,

Hank Blalock, Kenny Rogers, Michael Young* - Seattle - 4/14/02

Alex Rodriguez, Randy Velarde - at Boston - 8/6/01

Mark McLemore, Royce Clayton, Lee Stevens - at New York - 6/17/99

Toby Harrah, Bump Willis, Mike Hargrove - Oakland - 8/8/77

*According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the 1-6-2-5-1-4 triple play was the most touches on a triple play since Aug. 29, 1969.

Most Valuable Player

Josh Hamilton - 2010

Alex Rodriguez - 2003

Ivan Rodriguez - 1999

Juan Gonzalez - 1998

Juan Gonzalez - 1996

Jeff Burroughs - 1974

Manager of the Year

Jeff Banister - 2015

Buck Showalter - 2004

Johnny Oates - 1996

Rookie of the Year

Neftali Feliz - 2010

Mike Hargrove - 1974

Silver Sluggers

Adrian Beltre - 2014

Josh Hamilton - 2012

Adrian Beltre - 2011

Vladimir Guerrero - 2010

Josh Hamilton - 2010

Josh Hamilton - 2008

Alfonso Soriano - 2005

Mark Teixeira - 2005

Alfonso Soriano - 2004

Mark Teixeira - 2004

Alex Rodriguez - 2003

Alex Rodriguez - 2002

Alex Rodriguez - 2001

Rafael Palmeiro - 1999

Ivan Rodriguez - 1999

Juan Gonzalez - 1998

Ivan Rodriguez - 1998

Juan Gonzalez - 1997

Ivan Rodriguez - 1997

Juan Gonzalez - 1996

Ivan Rodriguez - 1996

Ivan Rodriguez - 1995

Ivan Rodriguez - 1994

Juan Gonzalez - 1993

Juan Gonzalez - 1992

Julio Franco - 1991

Julio Franco - 1990

Harold Baines - 1989

Julio Franco - 1989

Ruben Sierra - 1989

Buddy Bell - 1984

Al Oliver - - 1981

Al Oliver - - 1980

Gold Gloves