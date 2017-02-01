It’s been nearly six months since Michelle Carter won a gold medal in shot put at the Rio Olympics.

But the historic achievement is still sinking in for the 3-year-old North Texan.

“Still to this day it doesn’t feel 100 percent real,” Carter said.

The gold medal unlocked a flood of recognition and opportunity.

Carter was named USA Track and Field’s “Female Athlete of the Year.” She was inducted into the University of Texas Hall of Honor. Carter walked the red carpet at the Emmys, and met with President Obama.

She even made a guest appearance on “The Bachelor.”

“I would have never thought that,” Carter said with a laugh.

But life after Rio is not all games.

Carter hopes to use her golden profile to better her community. Among the many ways she gives back is the “DFW Year of Unity” project.

“The DFW Year of Unity is all about just connecting all the parts of Dallas with each other, especially when it comes to race,” said Carter.

As for shot put, Carter is not done yet. Rio was her third Olympics, but she hopes it will not be her last. Carter is back in training aiming for the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

“I don’t feel like this is it for me. I have more to give, and I’m willing to work for it.”