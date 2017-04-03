Teams Now Given the Chance to Speak to Romo: Reports

There has been another interesting turn in the saga concerning the future of Tony Romo in Dallas.

NBC Sports cites reports saying the Cowboys have granted teams permission to speak with the quarterback. However, the general managers of those teams must notify the Cowboys before making contact with the veteran quarterback or his agent. This would allow the Cowboys the right of refusal as to who can and cannot talk to Romo.

Recently at the NFL scouting combine, owner Jerry Jones said the Cowboys would not let other teams speak directly to Romo, who lost the starting job last year to rookie Dak Prescott after suffering a back injury during the preseason.

After expecting to be released in March, Romo still remains with the Cowboys, as the team was holding on to hopes for a potential trade. Any possible trade could still happen if there is a possibility of a reworked contract. Romo, who turns 37 years old later this month, is set to make $14 million this season and has base salaries of $19.5 million and $20.5 million in 2018 and 2019.

Houston and Denver have reportedly shown interest in Romo if he were to become a free agent but are wary of trading for him. However, some TV networks have also expressed interest in him becoming an analyst, so it's possible he may soon be forced to ask the Cowboys to release him.