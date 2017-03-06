TCU OL Aviante Collins Impresses at NFL Scouting Combine

Aviante Collins of the TCU Horned Frogs in action against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field Oct. 22, 2016. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Aviante Collins may be an offensive tackle for the TCU Horned Frogs, but he has sprinter's bloodlines.

And his speed showed when he ran the fastest 40-yard dash by an offensive lineman at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine Friday. In fact, Collins' time of 4.81 seconds — unofficially timed at 4.75 — was the fastest time by an offensive lineman since the 2013 Combine.

Collins' father Bill was an All-America sprinter at TCU, who won multiple Southwest Conference titles in the 1970s. Collins' brother Lavon was also an All-America sprinter at TCU.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound Collins also added 34 reps on bench press, tied for second best in his position group.

Collins is a projected late-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, but the athleticism he showed at the Combine might boost his stock.