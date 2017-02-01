National Signing Day was good for head coach Gary Patterson and the TCU Horned Frogs.

Wednesday the university announced the signing of 21 student athletes.

The 2017 class includes seven four-star signees, including Wes Harris, of Aledo; receivers Omar Manning, of Lancaster, and Jalen Reagor, of Waxahachie; quarterback Shawn Robinson, of DeSoto; and running back Kenedy Snell, of Waxahachie.

TCU's recruiting class is ranked 30th nationally in the 247Sports.com composite rankings.

___________

Top 25 Class: No.

Best in class: Shawn Robinson, QB, DeSoto, Texas. Robinson, the 2016-17 Gatorade Texas Player of the Year, is already enrolled at TCU after leading DeSoto High to its first state championship in December. Accounted for 4,855 total yards and 47 touchdowns as senior.

Best of the rest: Reagor and Manning. Reagor, rated the No. 2 receiver in Texas by 247Sports, had 50 catches for 967 yards and 14 TDs as a senior, while also running for three scores and passing for another. Manning had 78 catches for 1,413 yards and 20 TDs the past two seasons.

Late addition: Michael Onyemaobi, DB, Temecula, California. Originally a California commitment, he made his final official visit to Nebraska last weekend, but signed with the Frogs on Wednesday after Patterson had already met with reporters to discuss the signing class.

One that got away: Tyreece Lott, DE, Ardmore, Oklahoma. After verbally committing to TCU in mid-December, Lott changed his mind after an official visit to Oklahoma less than two weeks ago, and signed with the Sooners on Wednesday.

How they'll fit in: Three of TCU's senior starters last season were on the defensive line, so Patterson added five defensive linemen and another player listed as a linebacker/defensive lineman. Reagor and Manning could contribute immediately, though initially they likely will be catching passes from senior Kenny Hill next fall.