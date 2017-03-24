TCU Alum Jake Arrieta Hits Longest HR by Pitcher

The legend of Jake Arrieta grew a bit more when he hit the longest home run by a pitcher ever measured Thursday.

In his first at bat in nearly four months, no less.

In the third inning of Thursday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Chicago Cubs — and former TCU — starting pitcher sent a 1-2 pitch from Zack Greinke 465 feet into the stands.

Arrieta's home run was the longest pitcher-hit home run ever recorded by Statcast — Major League Baseball's analytic tool — and only 16 home runs hit by position players in 2016 went farther.

The Plano native hit two home runs in each of the last two regular seasons for the Cubs and added a postseason shot off Madison Bumgarner in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants.

Arrieta is also a pretty good pitcher, winning the 2015 National League Cy Young Award and giving up the fewest hits per nine innings of any NL pitcher in each of the last two seasons.