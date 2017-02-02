Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees Loves Dak Prescott's Leadership

Drew Brees of the NFC looks to pass against the AFC at the NFL Pro Bowl at the Orlando Citrus Bowl Jan. 29, 2017. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott seems to have won over fellow Pro Bowler Drew Brees.

The Saints' former Super Bowl MVP quarterback was on the NFC Pro Bowl squad and gave me his insight into Prescott.

“I say Dak….has presence about him. He’s got leadership ability,” Brees said on the Newy Scruggs Radio Show. "He’s a confident guy. Very poised. Seems like a guy, no matter what the situation, the stress of a situation he’s always gonna be pretty calm and cool.”

Brees — in the midst of a Hall of Fame career — also recognized Prescott’s run to tie the NFL record for 13 wins by a rookie.

“Pretty unbelievable what Dak was able to accomplish as a rookie," he said. "Coming into the league, I felt like he showed great command of the offense. He played very composed.”

