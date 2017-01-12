Staubach Says Cowboys Hit the Jackpot With Prescott

For the 29th year, Dallas Cowboys legends Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman offered their time and names for the Children's Cancer Fund Gala.

On Thursday, the two Hall of Fame quarterbacks met several of the patients for a promotion shoot.

The photos will be used to promote the gala, which takes place in late April.

The Children's Cancer Fund Gala, which is one of the biggest charity events of the year in DFW, is aiming to raise $1 million this year.

Children's Medical Center in Dallas is the charity's beneficiary.

Staubach was asked about quarterback Dak Prescott, and the legend was extremely complimentary of the rookie gunslinger.

"Well, I just had some friends from Mississippi State that told me we hit the lottery. I didn't know much about him at all," said Staubach. "All of a sudden, during the exhibition season, you know, he really did well. So you wonder how that's going to transfer? But they were right, we hit the lottery."