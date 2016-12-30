ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 20: Dak Prescott #4 hands off to Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Bound for a first-round bye and already crowned the NFC East Champions, the Dallas Cowboys have had a remarkable regular season in 2016.

After again losing longtime quarterback Tony Romo to injury, the team turned to rookie Dak Prescott to step under center before the regular season even began.

Bolstered by an outstanding offensive line and a strong receiving corps, Prescott and fellow rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott recovered from a Week 1 loss against the Giants to shattered several franchise rookie records en route to a 13-2 record through Week 16.

You can recap each week in the 360 image below using your phone or a VR headset.

Click the image to see the 360 image and revisit the Dallas Cowboys 2016 season. Click here to see the 360 in a VR headset.



In addition to possibly setting another franchise record, this one for regular season wins (14) with a win over the Eagles Sunday, the duo of Prescott and Elliott are threatening a few NFL records as well.

Prescott has tied two of Ben Roethlisberger's 2004 rookie records, most wins (13) and most road wins (6). He could eclipse both marks with a win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Prescott's current passer rating of 105.7 is higher than current record holder Robert Griffin III, who in 2012 set the bar with a mark of 102.4.

So far Prescott has completed 307 passes, 47 away from tying Sam Bradford's 2010 record of 354.

Prescott's completion percentage through Week 16 was 68.1 percent, higher than Roethlisberger's 66.44 percent set in 2004.

Prescott has thrown 23 touchdowns this year and needs only three more to tie the 26 set by Peyton Manning (1998) and Russell Wilson (2012).

Prescott, of course, already set the record for most consecutive passes attempted by a rookie without an interception at 176. With 23 touchdowns and only four interceptions, he also holds the best touchdown pass-interception differential record for a rookie at plus-19. Prescott will likely end the regular season as the rookie with the lowest percentage of passes intercepted. He currently sits at .88 percent; RGIII holds the current record with 1.27 percent (5 INTs/393 attempts).

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is 178 yards shy of besting Eric Dickerson's rookie rushing total of 1,808 yards. Elliott's high mark this season was 149 yards and it's unlikely the Cowboys coaches give Elliott anywhere near that much game time -- so Dickerson's record will likely stand.

Elliott has 15 rushing touchdowns so far, three shy of Dickerson's 1983 mark of 18.

Elliott may not break Dickerson's records, but he's in exceptional company.

The Cowboys and Eagles hit the field in Philadelphia at noon Sunday. They'll get a first round bye in the playoffs and will next see action Jan. 15.