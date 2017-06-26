Former Atlanta Braves player Keith Lockhart and his family are asking for prayers for his 15-year-old son, who is on life support.

Former Atlanta Braves player Keith Lockhart and his family are asking for prayers for his 15-year-old son, who is on life support after being hit in the face by a baseball during a tournament last week, reports Today.com.

Doctors initially thought Jason Lockhart only needed some stitches after he was struck in the face by a throw from the catcher during a game in South Carolina on June 17, his family said.

But the injury was much more serious. Two days later, the bleeding would not stop, and he was taken to an Atlanta hospital, where tests discovered a torn artery.

Doctors have been working to control the bleeding since.

His sister, Sydney, a has been providing regular updates of his condition on Facebook, including one saying Jason was scheduled to have surgery on Monday at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to replace the packing in his face and check for any areas of bleeding.