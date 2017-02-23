Sixers Fans, Media Rip Team for Trading Noel to Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks made a major move by adding 22-year-old big man Nerlens Noel. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs explains why he likes what the Mavericks did before the trade deadline.

The word across the NBA is the Mavericks clearly won the trade they made with the Sixers to land their new starting center Nerlens Noel.

In Philly, the media is all over their NBA club for getting a disappointing former first rounder Justin Anderson, a health-challenged center Andrew Bogut who isn’t going to be around and two second round draft picks.

Comcast Sports Net Sixers Insider Dei Lynam is down on the trade.

Corey Seidman fo CSNPhilly.com bashed the Sixers for moving on from Noel:

So, given the return, the only explanation for Thursday's deadline trade of Noel to the Mavericks was that the Sixers definitively concluded they did not want to match a high salary for Noel.

Either that or they just really, really love Justin Anderson.

The trade was initially sold as Noel to Dallas for Andrew Bogut, Justin Anderson and a protected first-round pick.

In reality, the trade is Noel for Anderson and two second-round picks.

Bogut wants to be a free agent and will either be traded or bought out, according to multiple reports. So, forget about him.

The 2017 first-round pick? It's top-18 protected, meaning the Sixers would get it only if the Mavericks pick 19 to 30. The Mavs currently own the NBA's seventh-worst record, so it would take a miracle for them to win enough games to decrease their draft stock that much.

If the pick does not convey in 2017 -- and again, it's not happening -- the Sixers instead get Dallas' second-round picks in 2017 and 2018.

So, yeah, it's Noel for Anderson and a pair of second rounders.

Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo is getting shredded on Twitter by his fan base.

So Mavs fans, feel good. The club got younger and after the season they will have to deal with Noel’s restricted contract status.

I think after watching Tyson Chandler leave twice in free agency the Mavericks will lock up Noel.