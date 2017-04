Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys waves to the fans after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Jan. 1, 2017. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Tony Romo is leaving football and going into broadcasting, according to a report.

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Todd Archer that the Dallas Cowboys plan to release the veteran quarterback Tuesday.

Rumors have indicated that Romo has received offers to replace Phil Simms as the No. 1 analyst on CBS.

The 36-year-old Romo spent the 2017 season as backup quarterback to rookie Dak Prescott after suffering an injury in the preseason.