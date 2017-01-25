Rezoning Approved for Possible New Mavs Arena

The Dallas City Council approved a rezoning request that paves the way for the possibility of a new Dallas Mavericks basketball arena. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017)

The Dallas Mavericks scored a huge win at Dallas City Hall on Wednesday.

Council members approved a rezoning request paving the way for the possibility of a new basketball arena.

It would be located next to the team's brand-new practice facility along Stemmons Freeway in the booming Design District.

The team still has 13 years left on its lease with the American Airlines Center, right across the freeway from the Mavs' training facility that opened in October 2016.

It sits on 14 acres of land owned by Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Wednesday, council members approved a rezoning request that would allow for buildings the size of a new arena.

In October, Cuban alluded to having bigger plans for the property than just the training facility.

"I bought 14 acres, and this is in an existing building, so we also have the building next door, the building behind, there's lots of things we plan on doing. The idea here was this was an existing structure was just to get something open so we could have a practice facility close by," Cuban said in October.

Parking and access at the AAC have long been an issue for fans, but it's unclear how moving to the busy Design District will help that.

There is still a lot of time left to figure out the details.

Cuban has said he doesn't even expect to make a decision on whether the team will move for another six years.