Retired LB From North Texas Considering Return to NFL

Linebacker Zach Orr of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium Nov. 15, 2015. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

A former All-Pro linebacker from North Texas is considering returning to the NFL after retiring in January due to a congenital spinal condition.

Zach Orr, formerly of the Baltimore Ravens, retired after doctors told him he was risking death by playing football due to one of his vertebrae not being fully formed.



"I had my mind made up," the 25-year-old University of North Texas alum said on Good Morning Football. "Doctors told me I was done and this is a serious issue."

Orr said former Baylor quarterback Seth Russell recommended a doctor who refuted what Orr was originally told.

"I'm feeling good. Ready to go," Orr said.

NFL.com's Mike Garafolo reported that Orr can sign with any team as an unrestricted free agent since he didn't file retirement paperwork and the Ravens didn't place him on their retired list.

Zach Orr of the North Texas Mean Green tackles Arthur Lynch of the Georgia Bulldogs Sept. 21, 2013.

Photo credit: Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Orr graduated from DeSoto High School, where he was a Class 5A All-State football selection in 2008.

He then went on to play for UNT from 2010 through 2013. He was a two-time all-conference selection for the Mean Green and finished his career third on the school's all-time list with 365.

Orr signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent before the 2014 season. He was named a starter at linebacker before the 2016 season, which he finished with 132 tackles, 3 interceptions and 5 passes defended and was voted second-team All-Pro.