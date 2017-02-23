Rangers Scout Who Signed Profar Passes Away

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 24: The Texas Rangers logo to the entrance of the press box is shown before a game against the Seattle Mariners at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on September 24, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Wade/Getty Images)

Tough news for the Texas Rangers.

The club announced international scout Jose Luis Felomina passed away on Thursday in his native Curacao following a long illness at the age of 50.

“The Texas Rangers family is truly saddened by the passing of Jose Luis Felomina,” said team President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels. “Jose was a dedicated scout who was outstanding at his job and a great asset to this organization. His grace and continued work ethic as he fought these last couple of years was an example for all of us. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family at this difficult time.”

Felomina had worked as a Rangers’ scout in Curacao since 2008. Among the players he signed were infielders Jurickson Profar, Juremi Profar and catcher Sherman Lacrus.