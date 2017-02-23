Rangers Scout Who Signed Profar Passes Away

Tough news for the Texas Rangers.
The club announced international scout Jose Luis Felomina passed away on Thursday in his native Curacao following a long illness at the age of 50.
“The Texas Rangers family is truly saddened by the passing of Jose Luis Felomina,” said team President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels. “Jose was a dedicated scout who was outstanding at his job and a great asset to this organization. His grace and continued work ethic as he fought these last couple of years was an example for all of us. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family at this difficult time.”
Felomina had worked as a Rangers’ scout in Curacao since 2008. Among the players he signed were infielders Jurickson Profar, Juremi Profar and catcher Sherman Lacrus.