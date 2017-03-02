Rangers Pitcher Andrew Cashner Dealing With Biceps Soreness: Reports | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Rangers Pitcher Andrew Cashner Dealing With Biceps Soreness: Reports

By Todd L. Davis

    Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Cashner is dealing with biceps soreness, according to reports.

    Several sources reported that the 30-year-old Cashner will be examined by doctors Friday.

    Cashner signed a one-year $10 million deal with the Rangers in the off-season and is slated to join the rotation.

    The former TCU closer was selected 19th overall in the 2008 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs, who converted him to a starter. The Cubs then traded him to San Diego for first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

    In his seven-year career, Cashner has a 3.89 ERA and struck out 7.5 batters per nine innings against a 1.32 WHIP — walks plus hits per inning pitched.

