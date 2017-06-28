Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski Sneaks Onto Southlake High School Football Field | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski Sneaks Onto Southlake High School Football Field

By Todd L. Davis

    New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski apparently felt the need to "borrow" a North Texas high school football field for an off-season workout Tuesday.

    Gronkowksi posted a video to Snapchat of himself and at least one other person on the field at Southlake Carroll High School's Dragon Stadium.

    "We snuck onto some random high school, baby, 'cause we gotta get that work in," he shouts on the video. "No days off, baby!"

    The video then shows Gronkowski squeezing between a brick wall and a fence on the way out of the stadium.

    "Thanks, Southlake Carroll, for a great workout," he says.

    The defending Super Bowl champion Patriots concluded a mini-camp in June. Their training camp does not begin until late-July.

