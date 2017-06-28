New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski apparently felt the need to "borrow" a North Texas high school football field for an off-season workout Tuesday.

Gronkowksi posted a video to Snapchat of himself and at least one other person on the field at Southlake Carroll High School's Dragon Stadium.

"We snuck onto some random high school, baby, 'cause we gotta get that work in," he shouts on the video. "No days off, baby!"

The video then shows Gronkowski squeezing between a brick wall and a fence on the way out of the stadium.

"Thanks, Southlake Carroll, for a great workout," he says.

The defending Super Bowl champion Patriots concluded a mini-camp in June. Their training camp does not begin until late-July.

