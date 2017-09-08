Odell Beckham Jr. is 50-50 for Giants, Cowboys Opener - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW
Blue Star
The center of the Dallas Cowboys universe

Odell Beckham Jr. is 50-50 for Giants, Cowboys Opener

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Odell Beckham Jr. is 50-50 for Giants, Cowboys Opener
    Getty Images
    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 11: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants exchange jerseys after the game at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

    Odell Beckham Jr. has been listed as questionable for the New York Giants' season opener against the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday night.

    Questionable in NFL terminology is a 50-50 chance to play.

    Beckham has not practiced since spraining his left ankle on Aug. 21 in a preseason game against Cleveland. He stretched with teammates before practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but worked with trainers during the practices.

    The three-time Pro Bowler and the Giants' leading receiver will have another chance to practice Saturday when the team works out at roughly 85 percent of full speed before traveling to Texas.

    Coach Ben McAdoo said Beckham would work with trainers Friday, a day the Giants let players rest and recover.

    Published 32 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices