O'Reilly 500 Revs Up at Texas Motor Speedway

The Texas Motor Speedway O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 will draw more than 150,000 fans to the race track this weekend.

Drivers will also race on the repaved 1½-mile track for the first time.

“The new track is the big story,” Texas Motor Speedway's Gregg Elkin said. “The big changes are with the banking and the smoothness of the track. Turns 1 and 2 are still 24 degrees, but the banking is wider meaning drivers have more of an opportunity to pass each other. It will create more excitement for the fans.”

