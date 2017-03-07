The Northwest High School Texans have earned a lot of athletic bragging rights over their decades of existence, but this week they go for one that they've never quite reached.

The Northwest High School Texans have earned a lot of athletic bragging rights over their decades of existence, but this week they go for one that they've never quite reached.

On Thursday the boys' basketball team will hit the court in San Antonio for the Boys 5A State Final Four for the first time.

Northwest High School has been around since the early 1950s, but in all that time school leaders say their teams have just always fallen short of the state games.

Last year the team got close but lost during an earlier round of the tournament.

"I've been trying not to think about it. Every time I think about it I just get really nervous," said junior Jordan Keys.

Keys said the milestone added extra pressure on the team as they showed promise earlier in the year.

Long-time NHS coach Mike Hatch said they've played all season with a young team that just seems to click on the court.

"These guys just come in here every single day. They're bouncing off the walls, they got a hop in their step, they're not tired and they're eager to play," said Hatch.

Now that they've broken their final four dry spell, though, team members said during a send-off Tuesday they are eager to try and take their first state title as well.

"I mean, why make it this far and not win?" said Keys.