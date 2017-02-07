Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc are two of America's brightest hopefuls in pairs figure skating.

Wednesday marks exactly one year until the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and a figure skating team from North Texas hopes to be there.

Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc are two of America's brightest hopefuls in pairs figure skating. They train at the Dr. Pepper StarCenter in Euless.

"To finally have that moment where you're on the Olympic ice, I want that moment so bad. And I want it with him," said Cain.

Seven months ago, Cain and LeDuc were on their own. Cain was pursuing a career as a singles skater, and LeDuc was skating in cruise ship shows.

They had both skated pairs before, but their respective teams split.

Officials at U.S. Figure Skating suggested Cain and LeDuc try a comeback together, and it was an instant match.

"I think it was a Tuesday that I got the call. I was here on a Thursday," said LeDuc.

The partnership has worked so well that Cain and LeDuc won the bronze medal at the recent U.S. National Championships.

"They're doing phenomenal. They're way ahead of where we thought they'd be," said coach Peter Cain, who is also Ashley's father.

The Olympics are now just one year away. Cain and LeDuc still have to earn a spot on Team USA, but they are focused like never before.

"We're both here because we want to be here. We could be doing other things, but we choose to do this, and we choose to do it together," said LeDuc.

"He came into my life at the perfect time," said Cain.