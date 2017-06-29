Why is Newy Scruggs wearing a Cowboys hat? Because he was talking to Chris Miller and Doc Walker at Comcast Sports Net Mid-Atlantic about the Dallas Cowboys.

Scruggs was the guest on Wednesday's edition of Countdown to Training Camp, when Miller asked if the Cowboys' revered offensive line could end up as the second coming of The Hogs -- the offensive line of the Washington Redskins known for their ability to control the line of scrimmage in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Scruggs stood up for the Cowboys (see video above) – "We've already had a great wall in Dallas that won three Super Bowls, OK?" Scruggs said with a tone that was a mix of annoyed and incredulous. "Why can't they be that next version? Let's not compare them to something that's over in Washington."

At the end of their post on the topic, CSN Mid-Atlantic instructed Redskins fans who wanted to stick up for The Hogs to tweet @NewyScruggs and he heard a handful of smack talk on his post.

We like the fun @KrisGutierrez had with Newy before his live talkback.

We're ready for football, how about you?

