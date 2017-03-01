New Soccer Facility Coming to West Dallas

A groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday will kick off construction for a new soccer facility in West Dallas.

The $959,200 complex, funded by corporate donors, will be built at the Mercy Street Sports Complex on Goldman Street, near North Hampton Road.

The new, full-sized soccer field and two futsal fields will help provide safe after-school activities for children living in the area, a Mercy Street spokesman said in a news release.

Founded in 2005, Mercy Street is an outreach mentoring program serving the West Dallas community. The organization is also calling for donations to fund construction for other sports facilities.