New Look For The Dallas Mavericks Locker Room Coming

Mark Cuban begins the tear down of the Mavericks locker room.

The Dallas Mavericks locker room will have a new look for the upcoming season. Crews were on hand to start the demolition process of their current space.

The state of the art facility will come with a refrigerated cup holder, tablet dock, shoe holder and many other features. It's expected to be finished for the start of the 2017-2018 season.