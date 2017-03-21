New Ice Rink Gives Mansfield a Place to Skate

Construction of a new ice rink in Mansfield is underway after a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.

The Dallas Stars and the City of Mansfield have teamed up to bring a two-sheet ice rink to the area, providing a facility for ice skating and hockey programs. The rink has the ability to host youth and adult hockey leagues, tournaments, figure skating lessons and public skating.

"The construction of the StarCenter in Mansfield is a testament to the growth and success of hockey in the North Texas region," said Jason Farris, Dallas Stars Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

The StarCenter in Mansfield will become the eighth location in the area.