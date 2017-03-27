New Foods at the Texas Rangers Games

The Texas Rangers home opener is just a week away and they're already revealing some new foods for the new season.

Among the new items at the concession stand are:

The M.V.T. – “Most Valuable Tamale” inspired by the TamArlington Dog. We supersized it and created a 24” Tamale Filled with the legendary Boomstick Hot Dog. Topped with Texas chili, nacho cheese and sour cream.

These are just a few of the many new foods that will be unveiled this Thursday. Stay tuned!