NHL Makes Adjustment to Goalie Pants Midseason

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 16: Kari Lehtonen #32 of the Dallas Stars celebrates after the Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2016 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 16, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The National Hockey League announced in June it would make an adjustment to its rules for goaltender pants, shifting to a slimmer, "streamlined" fit in the 2016-17 season.

After a manufacturing issue, the adjustment was delayed until Feb. 4, causing teams and players to make changes more than halfway through the regular season.

"They're a little more rounded, not quite as flat," Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill said, describing the new goalie pants. "You might see some more rebounds and readjustments, but I think the goalies will adjust. They're pretty smart."