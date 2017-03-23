NFL to Develop Player Training Video for Celebrations

Wide receiver Travis Benjamin #12 of the San Diego Chargers celebrates a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Oct. 30, 2016, in Denver, Colorado.

The National Football League wants to show players how they should celebrate touchdowns during a game.

The league is preparing a training video to show players which types of celebrations are allowed.

On Wednesday, Troy Vincent, the NFL executive V.P. of football operations, said on Twitter that the league is developing an educational training video, with the goal of giving the players “clear examples of appropriate and inappropriate celebrations.”

But not everyone is happy about the idea. Former Cowboys player Martellus Bennett ripped NFL in a Twitter rant on Thursday.

He said the NFL wants the players to be robots and not individuals.