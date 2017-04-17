Jerod Evans of the Virginia Tech Hokies passes against the Syracuse Orange Oct. 15, 2016, at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

After a long road with several stops, Dallas-native Jerod Evans is on the brink of reaching his goal of playing in the NFL.

NFL teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, seem to be taking notice.

After graduating from Mansfield High School in 2013, Evans committed to the U.S. Air Force Academy. He tore his ACL later that year, though, and missed the entire season.

Evans decided to transfer to Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas. He spent two seasons there, leading the conference in passing yards per game and touchdowns.

Evans carried a 4-star ranking back to the recruiting trail. He spurned offers from Texas and Missouri, deciding to replace Logan Thomas as quarterback at Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-2½, 232-pound Evans completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 3,552 yards and 29 touchdowns against 8 interceptions for the Hokies. He added 846 rushing yards and 12 more touchdowns.

Evans set the Virginia Tech record for total offense in a season, previously held by the man he replaced. He also led the Hokies to the Belk Bowl, where he engineered a 24-point comeback win over Arkansas.

Evans said he visited the Cowboys April 7. He makes sense in Dallas as a prospect with similar qualities to Dak Prescott.

The Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers have also reportedly shown interest in Evans. He appears likely to be selected on April 29, the third day of the upcoming draft.