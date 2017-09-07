NFL Football and TD Celebration Flair Return Thursday Night

NFL football is back! Tonight the New England Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs on NBC, and this weekend the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants.

You could see more creativity and funny moments in the endzone starting Thursday night.

More lenient touchdown celebration rules go into effect when the NFL season kicks off.

So, you could see some of your favorite players having moments like one when Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott jumped into a Salvation Army red kettle during the Thanksgiving Day game at AT&T Stadium.

Over the summer, Roger Goddell and the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent an e-mail to fans in an effort to deliver "a more exciting game experience," players would be allowed to use the football as a prop, celebrate as a group and roll around on the ground again if they choose.

The commissioner said the new guidelines came after conversations with more than 80 current and former players.

The league, however, will continue to penalize any celebration deemed offensive, including those that embarrass opponents or mimic the use of weapons.

NFL Films posted the Top 10 end zone celebrations on YouTube, and the NFL Network recently looked at the best touchdown celebrations of all time again.

