Nerlens Noel of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks have agreed to a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for Nerlens Noel ahead of the NBA's 2 p.m. trade deadline Thursday, according to a report.

TheVertical's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Thursday morning that the Mavericks acquired the 6-foot-10 Noel in exchange for center Andrew Bogut, Justin Anderson and a top 18-protected first-round draft pick.

The Mavericks will work to sign Noel to an extension, according to Wojnarowski.

Noel, a power forward and center, is averaging 8.9 points, 5 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 19.4 minutes per game this season. For his career, he's averaging 10.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 28.3 minutes per game.

The 22-year-old Noel was selected No. 6 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Kentucky and traded to Philadelphia later that day. He was named to the NBA's first-team All-Rookie team during the 2014-15 season.

Bogut, whom the Mavericks acquired from the Golden State Warriors in 2016, was averaging 3 points and 8.3 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game this season.

Anderson, the Mavericks' first-round pick in 2015, has averaged 5.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game for his career.